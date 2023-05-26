Globeflex Capital L P Has $409,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FICO stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $777.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,964. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $715.79 and a 200-day moving average of $659.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $371.52 and a 52 week high of $794.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.