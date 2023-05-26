Globeflex Capital L P Invests $254,000 in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $152,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MRAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 18,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The company has a market cap of $161.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Stories

