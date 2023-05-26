Globeflex Capital L P Invests $328,000 in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Price Performance

AFYA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Afya Company Profile

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Afya had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

