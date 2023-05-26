Globeflex Capital L P Invests $507,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.06% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 797.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $157.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

