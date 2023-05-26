Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $85,000 Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 77,918 shares of company stock worth $209,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,959. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.