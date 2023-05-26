Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after acquiring an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,770. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

