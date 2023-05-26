Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,422 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,078,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,319,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after acquiring an additional 456,571 shares in the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUCKW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,450. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

