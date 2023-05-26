Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 5.4 %

KLA stock traded up $23.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.80. The stock had a trading volume of 924,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $459.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

