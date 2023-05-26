Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 282,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,370. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

