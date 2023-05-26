Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $7.79 on Friday, hitting $347.51. 44,054,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,303,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average of $312.23. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $348.45.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

