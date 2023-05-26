Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. 1,667,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

