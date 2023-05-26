Good Life Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,222,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.26. 2,723,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

