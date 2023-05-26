Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,162. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.