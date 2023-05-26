Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

