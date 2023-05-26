Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. 298,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,607. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

