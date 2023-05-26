Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDNSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 149,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities, and manufacturing cannabis products in environmentally friendly greenhouses. It operates through the following product segments: Inhalable, Ingestible, and Topicals. The Inhalable segment includes flower and trim, dabbable concentrates, distillate pre-filled vaporizer pens, cartridges, pre-rolls, and distillate syringes.

