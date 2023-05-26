Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Goodness Growth Price Performance
Shares of GDNSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 149,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
