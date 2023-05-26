Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 308,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 115,860 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth $14,485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth $9,680,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 846,934 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth $7,402,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

