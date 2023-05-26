Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $19.70 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.