Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

