Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $31,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

