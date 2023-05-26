Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Agilysys accounts for about 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.88% of Agilysys worth $37,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,517. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

