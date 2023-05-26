Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $735.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.55). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.15), with a volume of 442,820 shares.
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
