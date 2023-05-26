GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lowered by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. 1,413,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

