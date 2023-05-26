Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Guardant Health by 126.1% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The company had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

