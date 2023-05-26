Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.12

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.12 and traded as high as C$43.76. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$43.75, with a volume of 500 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of C$120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.15.
Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -25.14%.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
