Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Guess’ updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.80 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guess’ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.