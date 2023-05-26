Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Guess’ updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.
Guess’ Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.80 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.93.
Guess’ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guess’ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Guess’ by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.