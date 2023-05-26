Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 241,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,870. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

