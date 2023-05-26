Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.26

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 25081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £920,950.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.98.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

