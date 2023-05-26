GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.13% of Artivion worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 139,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 9,990 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $133,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,255 shares of company stock worth $592,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

