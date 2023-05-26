GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.13% of Artivion worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 139,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Price Performance
AORT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.