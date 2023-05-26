GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Endava worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endava by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,934,000 after acquiring an additional 362,084 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $25,742,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Endava

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

