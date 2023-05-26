GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WST opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.