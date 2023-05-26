GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $22.74 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,024 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Veracyte worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Veracyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Veracyte by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $25.49 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.