GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

