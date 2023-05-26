GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $157.96.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

