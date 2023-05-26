H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HEO shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.