Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Trimmed by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 87,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.