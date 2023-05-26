Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 46,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 106,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

