Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. City State Bank purchased a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

