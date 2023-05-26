Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 1.3%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €12.00 ($13.04) and last traded at €12.02 ($13.07). Approximately 47,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.18 ($13.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $871.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.