Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of HLNE opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75.

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

