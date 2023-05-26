Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.20

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.20 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 55.50 ($0.69). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 201,961 shares changing hands.

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £72.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 18.30 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.20.

Hansard Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

