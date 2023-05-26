Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:HCRB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 88,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

About Hartford Core Bond ETF

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

