Head-To-Head Contrast: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) vs. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and MYR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A MYR Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MYR Group has a consensus price target of $118.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given MYR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than OriginClear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

85.2% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MYR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYR Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and MYR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41% MYR Group 2.70% 15.58% 6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and MYR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.18 -$10.79 million N/A N/A MYR Group $3.01 billion 0.72 $83.38 million $5.08 25.66

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

MYR Group beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

