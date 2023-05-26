Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.83

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.83 and traded as low as $129.71. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 8,721,708 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

