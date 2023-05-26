Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,358 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after acquiring an additional 332,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 755,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

