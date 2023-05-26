Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $13.15 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.12697 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05073955 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $12,560,192.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.