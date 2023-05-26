Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 26,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

