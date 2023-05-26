Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 12,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,423. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.3403 dividend. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

