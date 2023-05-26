Henry Boot’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.86) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOOT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238 ($2.96). 137,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235. The stock has a market cap of £318.28 million, a P/E ratio of 945.04, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($48,963.76). 74.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Further Reading

