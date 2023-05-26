Hermez Network Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $178.35 million and approximately $171,720.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00018228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85155847 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $175,112.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

